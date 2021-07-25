AUSTIN, Tex. — JoAnn Mulert, of Austin, Texas, passed away at home Thursday, July 15, 2021, with loved ones by her side and lifted by the infinite love of her friends and family.
JoAnn was born July 2, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa to Ida A. Schriever Mulert and Harold H. Mulert.
JoAnn was a brilliant and prolific artist throughout her life with a special love for landscapes and flowers. Her pastels, oil paintings, and artworks in fused glass are enjoyed by many, including numerous friends and family. She loved to garden, camp, read, cook, travel, and spend time outdoors. JoAnn enjoyed sports and was active in softball and stoopball for many years. She loved a good game of dominoes, 42, or cribbage.
JoAnn’s work as a peace activist began in her youth and was her passion throughout her life, as was her work as a women’s rights advocate. In the late ‘70s and early ‘80s she was an initial member of the collective of women printers, designers and artists who ran the Red River Women’s Press in Austin.
After graduation from Dubuque’s Wahlert High School in 1969, JoAnn moved to Chicago and later to Austin where she lived for 45 years. A lifelong learner, JoAnn took various courses over the years and also was an instructor at the Art Glass Fusing Center. JoAnn’s life will be honored and her memory cherished by her life partner of 36 years, Teresa Lutes; her sisters, Kathy, Linda, Mary, Teresa and Barb; her brothers, Don, Jerry, John and Marvin; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; extended family; many dear lifelong friends; and kitties, Maddie and Lily. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law.
JoAnn’s life will be celebrated in the near future with gatherings in both Austin and Dubuque.
In Dubuque, friends and family are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Eagle Point Park Open-Air Pavilion.