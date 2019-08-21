CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Venita M. Knapp, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna, Ill., surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial for Venita will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with her grandson, Rev. Ross Epping, presiding. Friends and relatives of Venita may call from 3 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, with a prayer service at 3 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Friday, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade.
She was born in Placid, Iowa, on May 28, 1929, the daughter of James and Alberta (Mahan) Casey. She received her education from Brown’s Country School, St. Martin’s High School and the Dubuque Academy. She went on to become a teacher at Brown’s Country School in the rural Cascade area. On June 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to John N. “Jack” Knapp at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. The couple farmed in the rural Cascade area until retiring in 1985. She also worked at the Cascade State Bank, Bishop’s Restaurant and Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids. She was a member of St. Jude’s Parish in Cedar Rapids.
She is survived by seven children, Maureen Ries (Dave McCabe), of Galena, Ill., Debra (Bill) Schmelling, of Cedar Rapids, Gary “Morgan” (Sheila) Knapp, of Cascade, Juli (Don) Vrotsos, of Dubuque, Jacki Knapp (Bruce Woolfolk), of Cedar Rapids, Peggy (Ed) Epping, of Atkins, Iowa, and Kelly Knapp, of Marion, Iowa; 22 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; two sisters, Gerene O’Brien, of Monticello, Iowa, and Cherri Wessels, of Dyersville, Iowa; four brothers, Dell (Bev) Casey, of Brentwood, Calif., John Casey, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Pat (Sharon) Casey and Chuck (Donna) Casey, both of Cascade.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John N. “Jack” Knapp (on July 4, 2018); a son, Bob Knapp; two sisters, Krista and Kayla Casey (in infancy); two brothers, Glen Casey and Duane Casey; and three sons-in-law, John Burds, Ken Ries and Mike Maddigan.
