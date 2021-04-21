Paul H. Saeugling Telegraph Herald Apr 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul H. Saeugling, 85, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.Private family services will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz Tuesday: Local eatery temporarily closes; banquet hall expands; home decor business opens Construction on deteriorating Dubuque landmark delayed by pandemic Thomas E. Feldman Police: Dubuquer faces charges after leading law enforcement on 2 chases, holding woman Ask Amy: Two perspectives on addiction and recovery