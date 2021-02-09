HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Elizabeth (Valerian) Barribeau, O.P., died Feb. 3, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
Elizabeth Joan was born July 24, 1924, to Alfred and Beatrice (LeMay) Barribeau in Goodman, Wis. There were six children.
She is survived by two brothers, nieces, nephews and her beloved Dominican Family.
Sister Elizabeth completed her college degree at Edgewood College in Madison, Wis. She taught in elementary schools in Illinois, Minnesota, Alabama, Iowa, Wisconsin and New York. She joined the Trappestines at Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey from 1962-1985. Upon her return, Sister Elizabeth spent years in Fort Meyers, Florida, working with immigrants in tutoring and pastoral care. From 2005-2021, she brought her kind and caring presence to the Mound and Villa.
Funeral services today at Sinsinawa. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.