William “Bill” J. Smith, age 89, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Dubuque. According to Bill’s wishes his body was donated to the University of Iowa College of Medicine. Burial of his cremated remains will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Bill was born on March 17, 1932, in Dubuque County, the son of William and Mary (Knockel) Smith. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He was an over the road truck driver for many years and a long-time member of the Teamsters Union.
Bill is survived by his first wife, Norma Jean Winter-Smith, his children, David (Jayne) Smith, Mary (Joe) Schminkey, Julie (Mike Lang) Smith, Kathy (Brad) Talkington and Michael (Sara Krantz) Smith; grandchildren William, Barbara, Melissa, Raechel, Lydia, Noah, Cody, Shawn, David, Brent, Emily and James; great grandchildren Lily, Eleanor, Autumn, Athena and Azaria. Brother, Norbert (Betty) Smith. Sister, Neoma Meyer. And many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by life partner, Betty McGinnis, his second wife, Kathy Smith, and his parents and brother, Clarence Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to David Smith, 1041 Maize Ave., Boone, IA 50036.