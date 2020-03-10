MUSCODA, Wis. — William Paul “Bill” Stanek, of Muscoda, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 81.
He was born on July 15, 1938, to John and Mary (Biba) Stanek. He attended the Blue River Mill School and graduated from Muscoda High School in 1956, and then began farming the family dairy farm. He immersed himself in farmer organizations and Young Farmers night classes to become the best farmer he could be. Bill married the love of his life, Mary Winkers, of Highland, Wis., on May 30, 1961. She was an elementary school teacher for Highland and Riverdale Schools. They became the parents of two sons, Nicholas and Gary. Bill was an active member of his church St. John Nepomuc Catholic Church, Castle Rock Ridge, and served in several capacities. He served on the Muscoda Joint Fire District Board for 52 years, and he was an active member of the Muscoda-Avoca-Blue River Lion’s Club. After he retired from farming, he worked at Land’s End for 19 years. Bill was an expert card player, and he enjoyed snowmobiling, his prized Kawasaki Mule UTV, grilling and hunting. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed traveling, always with Mary at his side. He was extremely proud of his Bohemian heritage, and made several trips to his father’s home in Caslavsko, Czech Republic. He visited multiple countries, including Mary’s favorite Ireland with their dear friends John and Jane Biba. His Alaska trips were most exciting, especially when traveling by motorhome for six weeks and 7,000 miles. He always attended school events for Mary, his sons, and his grandchildren. He realized the importance of “getting a good education.”
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; sons, Nick (Nita), of Madison, and Gary (Kris Washburn), of Muscoda; grandchildren, Jarrett (friend Tabatha Faull), of Muscoda, Tabitha (friend, Will Cleary), of Middleton, and Jordan (friend, Christiane Laskoraski), of Racine; he is further survived by his sisters, Alice McGuire, of Highland, Ann McGuire, of Pardeeville, and “baby sister” Dorothy (Richard) Hackl, of Muscoda; his brothers, John (Helen) and Donald, of Muscoda, and Francis (Mary Lou), of Madison; additional survivors include sisters-in-law, Marcella Stanek, of Highland, Bernice Stanek, of Muscoda, Helen Stanek, of Spring Green, and Dianne (John S.) Kohout, of Montfort; brothers-in-law, Wilson Winkers, of Highland, and Bill (Bonnie) Winkers, of Spring Green; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and extended circle of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary, and her husband, John V. Kohout; brothers, Joe, Carl and Paul; his mother and father-in-law, Earl and Jeanette Winkers; and sister-in-law, Alice Winkers.
Bill and his family were profoundly affected when he developed and died from Lewy Body Disease. The family is especially grateful to his physicians Dr. Susanne Seeger (UW Department of Neurology) and Dr. Alexis Eastman (UW Geriatric Medicine), and the outstanding compassion and care provided by the entire staff of Riverdale Health Care Center and Agrace Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St John Nepomuc Church, Castle Rock Ridge, with Rev. Jim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Godager Pratt Funeral Home, in Muscoda, from 4 to 8 p.m. and at St. John Nepomac Catholic Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to the Muscoda-Avoca-Blue River Lion’s Club or the Muscoda Joint Fire District. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with its arrangements.