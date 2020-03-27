Ruth Elaine (Fowler) Donner, age 93, of Apple Valley, MN, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Apple Valley.
A memorial service is to be held later at Ecumen Seasons Assisted Living.
Ruth was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1926, to Iva and William Fowler. She attended school in Chicago and later graduated from the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa. Ruth taught school in Traverse City, Michigan, and Dubuque, Iowa. She married Frank P. Donner in 1948. They had two children, Peggy Ann Goodell (Gary) and Robert Frank (Sandie).
She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque, Iowa, and a long-time volunteer at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, serving both in the Sunshine Circle and the Auxiliary. Ruth was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for over 50 years.
After the death of her husband in 2011, she moved to Apple Valley, Minnesota, where she enjoyed living by her son and his family. Ruth enjoyed reading, knitting, crossword puzzles, walking, playing Bingo, and following her favorite sports teams, including the Twins, the Vikings, as well as the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and the University of Minnesota Gophers.
Ruth is survived by her children, Peggy and Bob; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be sent to Finley Hospital or Westminster Church in Dubuque, Iowa, or to Ecumen Seasons in Apple Valley, Minnesota.