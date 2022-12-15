Craig A. Kelley 51 passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A visitation will be held from 3:00 — 6:30 Friday, December 16th at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Rd. Funeral services will be at 6:30 Friday at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Craig was born on September 24, 1971 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Diane (Lattner) Maiers, formerly Kelley. After graduating from Wahlert High School in 1990, Craig enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in San Diego and it was there that he met the love of his life, Diane Jimenez. Two years later, the two moved back to Dubuque. Craig worked in the manufacturing industry for various companies in Dubuque and currently held positions at Dubuque Golf and Country Club and Hillcrest Family Services. An avid Vikings fan, Craig enjoyed sports and would always be ready for a pickup game of basketball at the YM/YWCA or any other local venue. He was an amazing uncle to his nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Craig is survived by his mother Diane Maiers of Dubuque; his wife Diane Jimenez and her sons Donald Jr. & Alex; his siblings Laura (Lloyd) Herman of Asbury, IA, Jolyn (Geoff) Meester of Attleboro, MA, Marty (Tanya) Maiers and Chris “Bear” (Kim) Maiers both of Dubuque, IA; his nieces and nephews Laney Herman, Tanner Drish, Jack Meester and Jillian, Gwen and Tate Maiers.
Preceding him in death is his beloved father David “Mr. Soccer” Maiers; maternal grandparents Marilyn, Alberta and Edwin Lattner; uncles Edward Lattner & Eugene Davidson, aunt Linda Biddick; and two nephews Harold and Garrett Meester.
A Craig A. Kelley memorial fund had been established.
Craig’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Dubuque Police Department and Dubuque Fire Department for their quick response and heroic efforts in aiding Craig.
