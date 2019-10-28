Cyndia Kay Stecher, 69, of Dubuque, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial for Cyndia will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Cyndia was born April 19, 1950, in Dubuque, the daughter of Harold J. and Jocille E. Honerbaum Weber.
Cindy worked at Jocille’s Fashion Corner and was a dedicated Realtor for RE/MAX for 18 years.
She was a 1968 graduate of Wahlert High School and a 1972 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Tennis was her passion, which provided many opportunities for adventures with her friends. Cindy studied abroad in college and instilled a love of world travel in her daughter. Always dressed “to the nines” in her four-inch stilettos, she was a vivacious and spontaneous person. Never one to sit at home; she was on the go and having fun.
Survivors include her daughter, Noelle Stecher, of Houston, Texas; a sister, Sandra Gavin; a brother, Randy Weber, both of Dubuque; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque and American Cancer Society.
The family extends their gratitude to Hospice of Dubuque and No Place Like Home, who cared for her during her final weeks.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Cyndia’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.