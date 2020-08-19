EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Merlin G. Gonner, 86, of East Dubuque, formerly of Springbrook, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., also on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Springbrook. Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue — Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their YouTube channel and on Bellevue cable TV. It is recommended to utilize masks during the visitation at the funeral home and at the funeral Mass due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A memorial fund has been established in Merlin’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031, if you are unable to attend services, c/o Merlin Gonner Family. Merlin’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Merlin was born August 10, 1934, in Springbrook, the son of George and Alverda (Scheckel) Gonner. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1952. Merlin married Marcellene Lucille Till on April 7, 1956, at St. John Catholic Church in Andrew. She passed on June 13, 2007.
He was the Postmaster in Springbrook for 34 years, worked at Gonner’s Store and was a plumber and heating installer. Merlin lived his faith, loved his family and served his community as a volunteer firefighter in Springbrook, active in the Jaycees and town council. He served also on the Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Council, Marquette School Board, Bellevue Knights of Columbus Council 1354, Bellevue Braves Baseball and Springbrook Baseball Teams. We are blessed to have been loved by Merlin.
Survivors include his children, Stanley (Tamara) Gonner, of Galena, IL, Karen Sturm, of Bellevue, Duane (Tina) Gonner and John (Jacqueline) Gonner, of Dubuque; 13 grandchildren, Andrew (Kelsey) and Elizabeth (fiance Marq) Gonner, Brittni, Jacob (Melissa), Michael, and Isaac (Haley) Sturm, Nathan (Alison), Brian (fiance Jennifer), and Aaron Gonner, Kathryn (Nick) Morris, Nicholas, Rebecca, and Benjamin Gonner; 7 great-grandchildren, Morgan and Lexi Imhof, Landon, Eli, Leah, and Eviana Sturm, and Matthew Gonner; a sister, Glenna Kueter; brothers and sisters in-law, James Cloos, of Bellevue, Tom Crouch, of Maquoketa, Judy Kolker, of Bellevue, Betty Gonner, of Bellevue, Karen Gonner, of Bellevue, Rosemary (Pete) Feller, of Preston, Doris (Ray) Theisen, of Bellevue, Jean Till, of Delmar, Roger (Helen) Till, of West Des Moines, Lek Till, of Denver, CO, and Carol (Mick) Clark, of Maquoketa.
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alverda Gonner; his wife, Marcellene; son in-law, Joel Sturm; father and mother in-law, Anthony and Lucille (Entringer) Till; siblings and in-laws, Kate Cloos, Norma Crouch, Lloyd Gonner, Milton Gonner, Mark Kueter, David Gonner, Ronald (Rosemary) Till, Aloysius Till, and Eugene Till.
The family sends their gratitude to the staff of Medical Associates Clinic, East Dubuque Ambulance, MercyOne Hospital, Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care of Merlin.