Daniel J. (Dan) Kelly, of 1194 Pine Road, Somerville, AL, formerly of Epworth, IA, died September 6, 2019.
Graveside service with military rites and interment were held Sept. 13, 2019, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala.
Mr. Kelly was a 1965 graduate of Western Dubuque High School. Mr. Kelly was a 20-year U.S. Army retiree (MSG).
Survivors include his wife, MaryAnn and his sons Christopher and Eric, three grandchildren and one step-grandchild, all of Alabama; a brother, John Taft, of Cascade, Iowa; sisters, Connie Hartbecke and Kathy Hartbecke, both of Epworth, Iowa, and Peggy Bailey, of Norfolk, Va., and brother-in-law Al Niemocienski, of Walsworth, Ohio.
Mr. Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin (Kelly) and Irene Taft; and a son, Brian.