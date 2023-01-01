GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Thomas Bradley, 86, of Green Valley, AZ, and formerly of Dubuque, IA, Downers Grove, IL, and Naperville, IL, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Tucson, AZ.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 Saturday, January 7, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church.
Thomas was born July 1, 1936 in Dubuque, the son of James and Mary (Kinsella) Bradley. His parents passed when Thomas was very young and was raised by his Aunt Ruth Klein. Thomas graduated from Loras Academy. He joined the United States Air Force and became an Air Policeman for almost 4 years, when he was honorably discharged and got an early release to attend school. He received his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In 1962 he married Patricia A. Saefkow at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on October 31, 2020. Thomas was employed as a school teacher for 33 years for the Downers Grove School District before he retired. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, antique vehicle shows, and his beer. He had a special love for his three dogs, Dusty, Ginger, and Cubby, and took great care of them every day.
Thomas is survived by his three sister in laws: Barb Stecklein, Karol Schmidt, and Judie Bettcher, all of Dubuque; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his aunt Ruth; two brothers-in-law, Rich Stecklein and Tom Schmidt; and a nephew, Rhett Stecklein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.