Kathy Jo Hayward, 67, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2023, at Home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 14th, 2023, at the funeral home with Fr. Dennis Quint officiating. A private family burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Kathy was born on December 3, 1955, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Charlie Chapman and Arlene (Herbst) Chapman. She graduated from Wahlert High School in 1973; and on May 10, 1974, she married her neighbor and childhood sweetheart, Wade Hayward in Asbury Iowa
She worked as a Paraprofessional-Dubuque Community School District. She was a huge supporter of Whispurring Hope Rescue and enjoyed hanging out with friends and family at the American Legion.
Kathy was a proud wife, mom and grandmother. She was always up for an adventure. She loved traveling and rescuing dogs, especially those who needed a new home or were being mistreated. One of her greatest joys was making the holidays fun for her family and spending time at their family cottage doing fish fry’s, fire pits and any other activity that brought them all together. If her family loved you, she loved you too and once you were family, you were always family.
She was an avid finder of any deal. If you said you wanted, she would find it and at a much cheaper price. She had a unique ability to find something for everyone, whether they needed it or not. She loved giving gifts and surprising others.
Kathy spent many years of her adult life working in the human resources field until she found her true passion of working with kids. She worked for many years as a paraprofessional before leaving her role to take care of her mother. However, she couldn’t stay away long before returning back to fill many positions through subbing until finally committing back full time this year to Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School. She truly loved this job and recommended it to anyone who asked her about it.
She loved vacationing in Mexico and Hayward, Wisconsin. She and Wade had just rented a house in Florida for this upcoming spring so they could take their kids, grandkids and families to Disneyworld to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Wade Hayward. Her children Bobbie (Robert) Jones, Bryan Hayward, and Heidi (Joe Healey) Hayward. Her biggest joys, her 6 granddaughters, Ashley Krawczuk, Carson, Olivia and Natalie Jones, Isabel and Vivian Ricketts. Her siblings, Daniel (Mary) Chapman, Debbie Chapman, Patti (Jon) Numedahl, Michael (Sandy) Chapman. Her mother-in-law, Darien Hayward, her brothers-in-law, Larry Hayward and Tom Schissel and sister-in-laws Karla Schramm and Janice Hayward. And many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Arlene “Blondie” Chapman. Her sister Penny Schissel. Her father-in-law, George Hayward, her sisters-in-law Elaine Flagel, Susan Hayward and brother-in-law Louie Hayward. Also, a niece and nephew in infancy, Chad Hayward and Tracy Chapman.