Kathy Jo Hayward, 67, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2023, at Home.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 14th, 2023, at the funeral home with Fr. Dennis Quint officiating. A private family burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

