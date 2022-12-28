EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Wesley A. Galliart, 66, of East Dubuque, Illinois, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at Unity Point Health Finley Hospital due to a diabetic complication, with his wife Carla at his side.
In keeping with Wesley’s wishes, private family funeral services were held. Burial is in Harmony Cemetery in Zwingle, Iowa.
Wesley was born on January 18, 1956 to Harold and Helen (Higgins) Galliart.
He attended Dubuque Senior High School and graduated in the class of 1974. Wesley worked many years at Dubuque Bank and Trust until his horrific motorcycle accident in 1997. He enjoyed metal detecting, time with his girls, riding his motorcycle, working with computers, family trips, his menagerie of animals, and woodworking. He built many items in their home including a waterbed bunkbed for his girls. A few years before his diabetes damaged his vision he enjoyed flying his UltraLite plane, taking off going right down the street.
Wesley leaves behind his wife; Carla, daughters; Wendy (Jeremy) Jones of
Hallsville, MO, Heather (Mike) Challis of Davis Junction, IL; four grandchildren; Freedom, Izaveion, Acacia, and Darren. He is also survived by his sister; Marilyn Dale of Winchester, VA; sisters-in-law, Connie Galliart, Eva (Jerry) Vize, Tracy Stieber, brother-in-law; Jory Stieber. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, having a special bond with his nephew Ben Galliart. Wesley also leaves behind his cherished dog, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and his brother Will.
Wesley’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Unity Point Health Finley Hospital, his doctors at Grand River Medical Group for their compassionate care of Wesley, especially to Dr. Michelle Sullivan for all her kindness and support.
The family requests no flowers.
Memorials may be given to the Dubuque Humane Society.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.