BELLEVUE, Iowa — Elizabeth Roth, 70, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
In respect of health and well-being for all, there will be a private family service for Liz. It will be live streamed on the Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Liz was born on June 10, 1950, in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of Robert B. and Jeanette M. (Freund) Roling. As a child, many called her “Betty Jean.” In 1968, she graduated from Marquette High School. She married Michael A. Roth on June 7, 1969. That same year she graduated from Capri Cosmetology College in Dubuque and began her career at Dot’s salon in Bellevue. In 1980, Liz opened her own salon, The Hair Shanty, in Bellevue, where she worked until her retirement in 2012. Liz was active and held a variety of leadership positions in the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. As a lifelong resident of Bellevue, Liz was an active and loved member of the community. She was bubbly and friendly, caring and giving, kind and compassionate to all. Liz was an amazing soul, always full of spirit, and always amongst friends; she was “Lizzie.” She will be so deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Mike; daughters, Jodi (Scott) Felderman and Stephanie (Eddie) Fadel; grandchildren, Paige, Audrey, Ellie and Quinn; and the entire Roth clan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Russell and Corrine Roth; and her very special aunt, Muriel Young.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Elizabeth Roth Family.