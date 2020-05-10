Delbert Gene Miller, 88, of Dubuque, died peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home.
Our dear dad, grandpa and brother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A celebration of Del’s life will be held at a later date.
Delbert was born July 12, 1931, in East Dubuque, Ill., the son of Leonard and Romelda (Riesselman) Miller.
Del spoke often of his good upbringing on the family farm in Durango, surrounded by many of his relatives, who he stayed very close to throughout his life. He was extremely happy that a portion of the farm remained in the family. He enjoyed his time there visiting with family and friends that stopped by and he never hesitated to give his advice. He also enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a well known contractor in the Dubuque area for many years who believed in putting in a hard day’s work. After his retirement, he especially enjoyed going to see what his sons and grandson were building.
To cherish Del’s memory are his children, Cherie Miller, of Englewood, Fla., Gary (Ellen) Miller, of Peosta, Larry (Kathy) Miller, of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Nicole (Carlos) Chavez, Shawna Williams, Christina (William) Fitzpatrick, Jeff (Kara) Miller, Jessica (Chris) Bleile, and step-grandson, Andrew (Michelle) Kleski; 10 great-grandchildren; his former wife, Joan Miller; brother, Dale (Janet) Miller, of Dubuque; brother-in-law, Leo (Sheila) Herbst.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Deanna Herbst and Wanda Soile.
A special thank-you to Tom Russell for his caregiving over the past years. Thank you also to the many people who visited, called and prayed for our Dad.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Del’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.