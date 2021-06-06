JoAnn Stokesberry, 84 of Dubuque, passed away on June 4, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek, with Fr. Austin Wilker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
JoAnn was born on January 30, 1937, in Dubuque, the daughter of Louis and Appolonia (Herrig) Even.
She married Robert Stokesberry on November 26, 1960, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2018.
She enjoyed her flower gardens, arranging flowers, decorating for big and small holidays, and shopping. She loved boating on the Mississippi and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Donavin) Wilhelm, and grandchildren Johnny (Erin) Biehl, Jed Siegwarth, Lexie Biehl, and Marcus Siegwarth; son-in-law Doug Biehl; sisters Gloria Kritz and Barb (Jerry) Esser; sister-in-law Mary Even, Bridget Kluesner, and Raynette Even; along with many nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son Chris on July 6, 1987; a daughter Cheryl on January 18, 2014; her husband Robert in 2018; her parents, Louie and Lonie Even; and brothers Duane, Dale, Ivan, and Robert Even; and brother-in-law Donald Kritz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Lawrence Otter Creek Cemetery fund.