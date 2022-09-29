SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Robert M. Webster, 77, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 26, 2022 at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Miller-Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, where funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with Rev. Libby Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Cemetery.
Bob was born March 23, 1945 in Freeport, IL, the son of Marshall and Eleanor (Bourquin) Webster. He was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, the Class of 1963. Bob was an athlete in high school playing on the basketball team. He was known for his quickness on the floor and holds the Scales Mound record for most points scored in a single game, with 42 points in a tournament in Lanark. Following graduation, Bob served in the United States Army Reserves. He returned to Scales Mound where he made his roots farming outside of town with his dad and two brothers, Ron and Ricky, until their deaths. Bob continued running the family farm with his three nephews Tom, Jason, and Jeff Webster and most recently he enjoyed time on the farm spent with his great-nephews, Jayden and Clayton Downs. Bob played pitcher on his fast pitch softball team traveling to neighboring towns for games and tournaments. He later played slow pitch softball at the SMRA and when the time came to retire from playing, he would spend Thursday nights and tournament weekends watching friends and family play. In addition to farming, Bob was the local Wyffels Hybrids seed corn dealer for 41 years. His life was centered in agriculture so he liked to take a drive to any farm sale in the area to look at the crops and converse with other farmers. He was a man of routine, early to rise to head to the farm to read the paper, and ending his day watching Jeopardy and Gun Smoke. His life was also centered around his family. Uncle Bob loved to joke and tease, but it always came from a loving and playful spot in his heart.
Surviving is Sharon Webster, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews; Tom (Melanie) Webster, Tracy (Ryne Laity) Downs, Jason Webster, Jeff (Emily Moon) Webster, great nieces and nephews; Alexandria and Bailey Webster, Jayden, Kameron and Clayton Downs, and great-great nieces; Amara and Bonnie Webster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Eleanor; two brothers, Ron and Ricky Webster; a sister-in-law, Kathy Webster; great niece Eleanor Grace Downs; and great-great nephew, Oliver Webster.
