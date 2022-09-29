SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Robert M. Webster, 77, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 26, 2022 at home.

Visitation will be from 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Miller-Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, where funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with Rev. Libby Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Cemetery.

