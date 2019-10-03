POTOSI, Wis. — JoAnn Mary Uppena, age 65, of Potosi, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in rural Lancaster, Wis.
She was born on February 28, 1954, in Lancaster, the daughter of Paul and Beverly (Losch) Fishnick. JoAnn graduated from Lancaster High School in 1972 and attended MATC in Madison, where she obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse Degree. She married Curtis A. Uppena on August 25, 1973, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. JoAnn worked as a nurse at Orchard Manor, Grant Community Clinics/Dean Clinics and Southwest Health Center Clinic. She was an active member of SS. Andrew-Thomas Parish. JoAnn was an avid sports fan and was always cheering on and supporting her children and grandchildren. JoAnn loved her family and friends and was always there to give advice or a helping hand.
Surviving is her beloved husband, Curtis; their children, Angela (Jamie) Pierce, Kelly (Vince) Graney and Amy (Eric) Digman; grandchildren, Abigail, Elizabeth, Anica, Ava, Emma, Brooke, Drew and Cade; her mother, Beverly Fishnick; her siblings, Pat (Dean) Vogt, Steve (Cece) Fishnick, Paula (Mike Bartels) Pecinovsky, Alan Fishnick, Kathy Fishnick, Mary Fishnick and Deb (John) Murray; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis Uppena, Carl (Sue) Uppena, Carol (Richard) Schnering, Dolores (Mike) Everson, Diane (Jerry) Oppreicht, Donna (Randy) Kieler, and Jane (Carl) Orr; plus many nieces and nephews.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her father, Paul Fishnick; her mother and father-in-law, Charles and Mary Uppena; her brother, Dennis Fishnick; sister-in-law, Jane Uppena; nieces, Jill Uppena and Heather Fishnick; and a nephew, Greg Fager.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, Wis., with Rev. Richard Leffler and Msgr. James Uppena officiating. Burial will be at St. Andrew Cemetery in Tennyson. Family and friends may call on Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church from 3 until 7 p.m., and a 2:45 p.m. parish rosary will be recited. Friends also may call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.