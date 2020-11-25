Sister Theresa McNerney, BVM, (Grace Michele), 88, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. A virtual visitation will be held from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed immediately by the funeral service. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Theresa was an elementary teacher in Chicago; Phoenix; Seattle; Tujunga, Carlsbad, Montrose, South Gate, Huntington Park, Wilmington and Maywood, Calif.; and in Los Angeles, where she also served as principal. She ministered on the learning support faculty at California State University and as an ombudsman for the aged in Orange County, Calif., and in Chicago.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1932, in Seattle, to Michael and Grace (Banke) McNerney. She entered the BVM congregation on Feb. 9, 1950, from St. John Parish, Seattle. She professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1952, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1957.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Walt (Helen), Robert (Gladys) and John (Lavina and Irene) McNerney; a sister, Mary Kittleson; brother-in-law, Don Sowder; sister-in-law, Gloria McNerney. She is survived by a brother, Thomas McNerney, Issaquah, Wash.; a sister, Grace Sowder, Redmond, Wash.; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 70 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hoffmann, Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Rd, Dubuque, Iowa 52002, is in charge of arrangements.