Orville Hill, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Boscobel. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m.
today at the church.
Terrance P. Kelly, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
Sarah C. Knapp, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Blades Hall, University of Dubuque. Visitation:
4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Gerald L. McWilliams, formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Oct. 5, Calvary Cemetery, Platteville.
James Nedelcoff, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, James Nedelcoff Gymnasium, Hazel Green.
Beverly Roeder, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Charles SaLoutos, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville.
Dennis M. Schmitz, Oakland, Calif., formerly of Dubuque — Services: Friday, Oct. 25, St. August-ine’s Church, 400 Alcatraz Avenue, Oakland, Calif.
Jeffrey J. Sharkey, Dubuque — Visitation:
4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Patrick Shirley, Fennimore, Wis. — Servi-ces: 1 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Joseph A. Trannel, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.