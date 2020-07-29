MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Berna L. Sagers, 83, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, July 25, 2020, at her home.
A private family graveside service and burial celebrating her life will be held at Hickory Grove Cemetery, rural Monmouth, Iowa. There is no public visitation. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Barbara (Dennis) Waugh, of Dubuque, IA, and Sue (Randy) Weirup, of Maquoketa, IA; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.