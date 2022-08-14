Colleen Marie O’Hare, 68, of Dubuque, died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Kaity Kemp at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Colleen was born November 29, 1953, in Dubuque, IA, to Marvin George and Catherine Rae Robinson O’Hare.
She was a 1972 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. She continued her undergraduate education at the University of Northern Iowa and earned a Masters degree from Mankato State.
Colleen’s teaching days began in Minneapolis, MN and Forest City, IA before spending 25 of her 37 teaching years in Dubuque, finding a home teaching kindergarten at Kennedy Elementary. Her love of music inspired her to teach with dancing and singing. She loved infusing her lessons with history, current events, and the Olympics.
Colleen loved spending time with family, including her feline companion Tiger Lilly, and looked forward to holidays in particular. She was an enthusiastic card player in a competitive family, an avid reader, and she enjoyed traveling to baseball stadiums and presidential libraries. A devoted Mustang booster, her encouraging cheers (or cowbells) rang loudest when cheering on her son’s football games or daughter’s soccer matches.
Survivors include her two children, Lucas (Heather) Farnum of Waukee, IA, and Calee O’Hare of Dubuque; her parents, Marvin and Catherine O’Hare of Dubuque; one brother, Kevin (Stacy) O’Hare of Marshalltown, IA; one sister, Phyllis (Ed) Lord of Bradenton, FL; and nieces and nephews: Brandon (Stephanie) O’Hare of San Francisco, CA; Colleen (Cape) Zern of Davis, CA; Caroline (Todd) Dunivant of Sacramento, CA; Mitchell and Bennett O’Hare of Marshalltown, IA and 4 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Colleen’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
