PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Wendell I. Bennett, 89, of Platteville, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate. Graveside military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. A public visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Wendell I. Bennett Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville WI, 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Wendell was born in Ellenboro Township, son of Ora and Eulah (Welsh) Bennett. He was united in marriage to LaVon Orton on July 27, 1953, in Platteville. She preceded him in death on September 5, 2019. Wendell served in the United States Marine Corps, where he was a mechanic. After being honorably discharged, Wendell started a long career as a mechanic at Harvey’s Grant County Motors, Platteville, for many years.
He then worked at Kies Chevrolet and Moundview Motors until his retirement. After retirement, he worked as a car wash attendant at Wonder Wash, Platteville. Wendell was a member of the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville, American Legion Post #42, Rock River Thresheree and the Model T Ford Club of America. He enjoyed flying radio control model planes at Nodolf Air Field and attending Iowa Cowboy Shootings.
He is survived by his two sons, Owen (Wendy Kephart) Bennett and Kevin (Pam) Bennett; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, LaVon; his parents; and brother, Gordon Bennett.