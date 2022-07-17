Virl F. Banowetz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Ronald E. Brandel, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, Sacred Heart Church.
Michael J. Canevello, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Time of reflection: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Anna M. Delp, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
Charles L. Dietz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the church.
Lois J. Duhme, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, July 18, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of her life: 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Ivanelle E. Henning, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Joanne Kramer, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manchester.
James Leete, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Bryan Moonen, Normal, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the church.
Jean R. Peterson, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 at First Lutheran Church, McGregor, where services will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.