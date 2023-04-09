NEENAH, Wis. — Peyton G. Haller of Neenah, WI, passed away on the evening of March 24, 2023.
He was born October 5, 1998 in Wilmington, NC with a rare genetic disorder, and he fought and persevered for over 24 years. He and his family lived for most of his life in Iowa until they came to Neenah to be closer to family.
Peyton was nothing short of amazing. Despite his physical setbacks, he was one of the most intelligent people and had the biggest heart. A graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Peyton was voted prom king and was an avid sports fan. Growing up behind enemy lines forced him to love his Wisconsin sports from afar. Upon moving to Neenah, Peyton took classes at UW-Fox Cities and enjoyed volunteering at the Neenah Public Library, as well as Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Janet Berry Elementary School.
Recommended for you
Peyton will be deeply missed by his parents: Paul and Angela (Schneider) Haller; and by his siblings: Alivia and Paul “PJ” Haller, Jr. He is survived by his grandparents: Jerry and Vicki Schneider, Beverly and Gene Foss, and Paul Haller; as well as by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends.
A memorial service for Peyton will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1140 Tullar Rd., Neenah. A celebration of his life will immediately follow the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Peyton’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.