NEENAH, Wis. — Peyton G. Haller of Neenah, WI, passed away on the evening of March 24, 2023.

He was born October 5, 1998 in Wilmington, NC with a rare genetic disorder, and he fought and persevered for over 24 years. He and his family lived for most of his life in Iowa until they came to Neenah to be closer to family.

