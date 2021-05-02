GALENA, Ill. — Kathleen A. Deutsch, 86, of Galena, died April 30, 2021.
A private funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Arrangements are pending at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
