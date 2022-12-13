Stanley C. Ellis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Steven M. Ferring, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, American Legion.
Guy A. Gard Jr., Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Virginia Gordon, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. June 15 at the church.
Clarence E. Hansel, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Colesburg (Iowa) United Methodist Church.
Anelene Heidenreich, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Calvary United Methodist Church, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Liela L. Hoffman, Bellevue, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Springbrook, Iowa.
Joseph C. Kintzle, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. today, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Mass of Christian burial: 3 p.m. today at the church.
Keith R. Meyer, Dubuque — Service: 5 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Nancy J. Pechous, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Suzanne M. Ruff, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Joann L. Schumacher, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek, iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Roger L. Sedgwick, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis.; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mildred Shores, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
David J. Studier, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.