Nancy was born in 1935 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania (near Pittsburgh), as the only child to Peter and Antionette (Schnelzer) Wargo. She passed away December 4, 2022 in Dubuque.

Nancy and her husband Fred were married in 1960 In Aurora, IL at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. They would have three sons, Steven (1963), Kenneth (1965), and Ronald (1968).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.