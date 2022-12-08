Nancy was born in 1935 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania (near Pittsburgh), as the only child to Peter and Antionette (Schnelzer) Wargo. She passed away December 4, 2022 in Dubuque.
Nancy and her husband Fred were married in 1960 In Aurora, IL at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. They would have three sons, Steven (1963), Kenneth (1965), and Ronald (1968).
Nancy, a master seamstress, started taking in more sewing work and then became the first and only dressmaker for the new Wolsfelt’s Bridal Shop, which was a block from her home.
After five years of sewing work, Nancy went back to Community College to earn a teaching certificate in the burgeoning new field of computers. Nancy taught computers to high school kids at the vocational center that supported Kankakee area high schools until her retirement in 1994.
Nancy has five grandchildren. Brian (1993) and Mark (1995) were born to Ron and his wife Cathy (Fritsche). Kyle (1993), Kelsey (1995), and Matt (1997) were born to Ken and his first wife Tracy (Kita). Ken is currently married to Patty Donahue.
In 2003 Nancy left the Aurora area and moved to a retirement community in Dubuque, Iowa.
Funeral services will be on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Montgomery, IL. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Montgomery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, from 3:00 until 6:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St, Aurora IL 60506. 630-631-5500.
