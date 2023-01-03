PEOSTA, Iowa — Karen Elaine Clemens, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 31st, 2022.

Visitation will be held at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday January 4th. Friends may also call from 9:30-10:30 a.m., on January 5th at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Peosta at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday January 5th. A private burial will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

jim coleman

Sorry for your loss,Dave. Prayers to the Clemens family.

