PEOSTA, Iowa — Karen Elaine Clemens, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 31st, 2022.
Visitation will be held at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday January 4th. Friends may also call from 9:30-10:30 a.m., on January 5th at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Peosta at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday January 5th. A private burial will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Karen was born on November 24, 1938 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Art and Emma Bast. Karen graduated from Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Dave Clemens on January 29, 1966. She was a Navy wife for a few years until they moved back to Dubuque to raise their family of four children. She had an eye for style, which led her to share her talent working in retail. She also was a meticulous budgeter, which sometimes left her balancing her checkbook for days trying to reconcile a penny. This served her well during her time working at Health Services Credit Union. Her most important career was being the best wife, mom, grandmother and daughter anyone could hope for.
Karen enjoyed many hobbies. Golf was one of her favorites. She accomplished two hole-in-ones, and loved to boast about it, much to the envy of her son. Christmas was a favorite holiday of Karen’s. She even created her own Karen’s Favorite Things for her family on Christmas morning. Karen never minded a quick trip to a casino, and usually she had great luck. She was usually a winner at any raffle that she entered. Anyone who knew Karen, knew her talent for telling stories, and she often added her own little embellishment to it for entertainment purposes which her family loved to tease her about. She also very much enjoyed her own sense of humor, much to the delight of all who knew her. Her favorite time, though, was spent with her family, especially at the family Sunday night dinner tradition.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Dave; four children: Jennifer (Dan) Clemens-Conlon, Kevin (Kelly) Clemens, Kristin (Jayme) Kluesner, all of Peosta; and Lisa (Tom) Berger of Epworth. Missing her also will be six grandchildren: Jack, Leo, and Emma Clemens, and Ella, Hanna and Hayden Kluesner, and her loyal dog, Vinnie who never left her side in her last hours. One of the most often words used when describing Karen was classy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Leo and Gertrude Clemens; and a sister-in-law, Leanne Cox.
A Karen Clemens Memorial Fund has been established and will be distributed among Karen’s favorite organizations.
The family would like to thank the Epworth Fire Department for helping her achieve her goal of coming home, Hospice of Dubuque, the Mercy One medical staff, especially the 3rd floor staff, respiratory therapists, Dr. Janes and Dr. Lamar.
Sorry for your loss,Dave. Prayers to the Clemens family.
