Timothy John Letner (Tim Bob) passed away unexpectedly on October 5 2021 at his home in Epworth Iowa. He was 66 years old.
The family will greet friends and relatives from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Phil Silker Pavilion in Epworth, Iowa, where a celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Mike Jones Presiding.
The Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
Tim was born January 27, 1955 in Sheldon Iowa where he was raised attended school and graduated in 1973. He worked construction for a few years, then went to college at Mankato State, and ultimately earned a Masters of Education degree. He settled in Epworth Iowa where he taught in the Western Dubuque School system until his retirement.
Tim enjoyed running, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He took several summer western trips with some select high school students to enjoy the Rockies and learn about the history of the West. He loved his dog Jenny. He was a masterful wood worker. He made several pieces of furniture for his own home and a Grandmother Clock and gun case for his mother’s home.
Tim was grateful for the devoted and caring friendship of his neighbors, Dick and Ann Besler.
Tim is survived by his siblings: Lisa (Tom) Youngers of rural Archer, Lori (Keith) Anderson of rural Alcester SD, and Rich (Joy) Letner of Sheldon and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Shirley Letner, a brother Claude Jr and his dog Jenny.