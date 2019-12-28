DUBUQUE — Dawn Sonia (Meyer) Woodhouse, age 75, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Dawn was born in Aukland, New Zealand, on October 24, 1944. She came to the United States with her mother as a girl and spent her childhood in the Dubuque area. In 1963, she met and married Robert L. Woodhouse, of Epworth, Iowa. Together, they raised three children: Alicia, Brad and Rachel. The couple enjoyed golf, travel, bowling and card club with friends. In her semi-retirement, Dawn became an avid quilter and prioritized mentoring students at Prescott Elementary each year as a way of honoring her grandchildren. From the age of 17, Dawn worked in publishing and always took great pride in her work and career. More recently, she worked in human resources and truly enjoyed making new relationships as well as passing on a lifetime of professional experiences to her younger coworkers. Though she had been semi-retired for many years, working remained central to her until the end.
Traveling to see her four grandchildren remained her top priority. These visits were a source of great strength and reward during her 15 month fight against cancer. Mom fought tenaciously against the disease that took her life and refused to give up until she herself was ready. She never once lost her unique sense of humor.
Dawn is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Bob Woodhouse; children, Alicia (Eddie) Hicks, of Dallas, TX; Brad (Tammy Burns) Woodhouse, of Minneapolis, MN; and Rachel (Zachary Stanesa) Woodhouse, of Boston, MA; she is also survived by four grandchildren: Olivia Hicks, Mike Woodhouse, Maren Woodhouse, and Nate Stanesa; she will be missed and mourned by siblings, Pat (Susan) O’Brien, Raewai (Jim) Reilly, Shane (Lorraine) O’Brien, and Paula (Malcolm) Fortson; as well as nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and co-workers.
At mom’s request, a memorial reception will be held for family and friends from 3 until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, December, 29, 2019, at Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Illinois.
Mom collected unique rocks wherever she went, bringing them home as memories of her travels. She often held one in her hand during treatment. We invite visitors to bring a rock from their homes with them to share with the family and continue her tradition.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dawn’s name to the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools to be used for Prescott’s Mentoring Program.
Finally, Dawn’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Grand River Medical. We could not have asked for better care.