Eugene J. Bird Sr., 85, of Dubuque, Iowa, died at Mercy Medical Center on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Private services will be held at Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque, on Tuesday, October 13.
Eugene was born April 25, 1935, in North Buena Vista, the son of Leo and Rita (Schaul) Bird. He married Verna L. Meyers on September 24, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Eugene served his country with the U.S. Army. With only a pick-up truck, ladder, and a tool box, Eugene started his own business, Sign Service, which he owned and operated for 41 years.
Eugene enjoyed football, golf, cars, trucks and good food. He loved when people would stop in anytime for a cup of coffee and good conversation. Most recently, he enjoyed spending time with friends at Windsor Park.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Verna Bird; three children, Carol (Marty) Petitgout, of East Dubuque, IL, Eugene (Joy) Bird Jr., of Waukee, IA, and Marilyn (Edwin Barber) Bird, of Scottsdale, AZ; his grandchildren, Zach Bird, of Chicago, Abby (Zach) Berger, of Iowa City, Sophia Bird, of Des Moines, and Stephany and Natalie Stueck; and his sister-in-law, Ruth Bird.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Merlin Bird, Charles (Germaine) Bird, Francis (Virginia) Bird, Clyde Bird, and Anna Mae (Frank) Barry.
Eugene’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Mercy Medical Center for their wonderful care.