BALLTOWN, Iowa — Arlene E. (Klein) Bahl, age 82, of Balltown, passed away after a sudden illness at 12:08 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Arlene’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 468 Balltown Road. To honor Arlene’s life, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Balltown. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Arlene was born on April 10, 1939, at home in Balltown, daughter of Leander and Florence (Rettenmeier) Klein.
Arlene was born and raised in Balltown, where she would attend school and remain for her entire life. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, John “Jack” Bahl, on June 27, 1959, at St. Francis of Assisi Church. They were truly blessed with five children and 62 years of wedded bliss. The two have definitely been a staple of the Balltown community for over 80 years and were devoted members of St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Arlene began her working career with Sorbo making baby clothes and later worked at the Avalon and Chateau Supper Clubs waiting tables. After she married, Arlene happily took on the role of full-time wife, mother and homemaker and also helped run the family farm. After the children were raised, she again rejoined the workforce with Sundown Mountain managing the kitchen, and lastly was the hostess at The Meadows.
Arlene was always very active, playing softball, caring for her flower gardens and attending as many of the children and grandchildren’s sporting events as she possibly could. She also liked getting together with family and friends to play cards, and watch her Chicago Cubs and Bulls on TV. Family was no doubt the aspect of Arlene’s life that brought her the greatest joy. She made sure that everyone was always taken care of and that they knew how much she loved them. We are heartbroken at losing our wonderful Arlene so suddenly and without any warning, but know that it was a blessing for her to leave this Earth so peacefully and pain free. We love you and will miss you more than words can say, but know that you are now reunited with Randy watching over us.
Those left to cherish Arlene’s memory include her husband, John “Jack” Bahl, Balltown; her children, Rick (Karen) Bahl, Balltown, Cindy (Ken) Behnke, Durango, IA, Rusty (Sandy) Bahl, Balltown, and Sue (Skyler Koons) Bahl, Dubuque; her nine grandchildren, Stacy (Josh) Rissman, Michelle (Matt) Sullivan, Scott Bahl, Janelle (Josh) Lenz, Justin (Katelyn) Behnke, Josh Behnke, Jenna Behnke, Tanner Bahl and Mataya Bahl; her eight great-grandchildren; her siblings, Loras (Marlene) Klein, Durango, Madonna (Harold) Nauman, Sherrill, IA, Lenny (Judy) Klein, Belmont, WI, Nancy (Joe) Banwarth, Sherrill, Marie Schwers, Luxemborg, IA, Leon Klein, Balltown, Lonnie (Dianne) Klein, Sherrill, and Sandy (Dave) Kauffmann, Sherrill; and two sisters-in-law, Marleen Klein, Sherrill, and Sandy Pierce, Sherrill.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy Bahl; two brothers, Lester Klein and Lyle Klein; and a brother-in-law, Merle Schwers.
Arlene’s family would like to thank the Sherrill Fire and Rescue Responders, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff of the University of Iowa Hospital for all of their kindness and wonderful care of Arlene and her family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Arlene’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001, Attn. Arlene Bahl Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.