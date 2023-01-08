BERNARD, Iowa — Lynda Kenneally, 78, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 6, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 9th, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Church Garryowen with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

