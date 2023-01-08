BERNARD, Iowa — Lynda Kenneally, 78, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 6, 2023.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 9th, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Church Garryowen with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Lynda was born on April 15, 1944 in Haynes, North Dakota, daughter of Joe and Lois Warbis and moved to the Dubuque area in 1960. She was united in marriage to Robert Kenneally in August 1962. Lynda was also a registered nurse and worked at Ennoble Manor for 20 years, 10 of which she also served as their Director of Nursing, prior to retiring.
Lynda was known for her spicy personality. She loved being involved with her family and community and never passed up a good hug. From teaching her kids and grandkids to bake and sew to helping run cattle shows, she dedicated her life to being a mom, grandma and friend to many.
Lynda is survived by her husband Robert Kenneally, children Deb (Kevin) Rea, Bob (Cathy) Kenneally Jr., Ron (Jody) Kenneally and Dianna (Bart) Elder, and grandchildren Brandon (Rachel), Nick, Eric, Amanda, Ryan, Daniel, Kiley, Brady and Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jack Warbis, Glen Warbis, Monte Warbis, Bob Warbis and Ron “Bud” Warbis, and grandson Sean Kenneally.
