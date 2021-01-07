MONTICELLO, Iowa — Joanne Yousse, age 71, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.
Joanne Marie Kray was born March 10, 1949, at the John McDonald Hospital, Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Anna (Dirks) Kray. Joanne graduated from Monticello Community Schools with the class of 1967. After graduation she went to work at Ensign Coil in Cascade. Joanne married her husband of nearly 50 years, Daniel Melvin Yousse, on June 26, 1971, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello. She babysat in their home until she and Dan started Dan’s Auto Parts in Monticello which they ran together for many years. She retired from the business in 2013.
Surviving are her husband, Dan; 2 children, Melissa (Tom) Wersinger, Dubuque, and Tracy (Kelly) Yousse, Monticello; 4 grandchildren, Logan and Sydney Wersinger, Trevor and Wyatt O’Reilly; her siblings, Galen (Pam) Kray, Merlin (Dee) Kray and sister-in-law, Nina Kray, all of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bill Kray.
Joanne was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved her family dearly. She loved her siblings and treasured her many friends. Joanne was a Cub Scout leader for Den 2 when Tracy was small. She loved to do ceramics, enjoyed going to craft shows, collecting Beanie Babies, going to dances, and taking drives with Dan through the country side, just enjoying the day. She is fondly remembered for her smile and her sweet personality and will be deeply missed.
Joanne’s family would like to say a special ‘Thank You’ to her loving and devoted caregivers who’s dedication and exemplary care will never be forgotten.
Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. A public visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 11:00 a.m. You may access the live service by going to Goettschonline.com home page and then click on the Watch Our Live Services on the Facebook button which will take you to our Facebook page which will go live at 11:00 a.m. You may also sign the guestbook or leave a condolence at www.goettschonline.com. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well.