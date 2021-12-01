ASBURY, Iowa — Janis Lee Carroll, 85, of Asbury, died Thursday, November 25, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 am Friday, December 3, 2021, at Church of the Nativity. The Mass of Christian Burial for Janis will immediately follow at 11:00 am Friday, December 3, 2021, at Church of the Nativity with Father Bob Tonelli as the Celebrant.
Janis was born on August 3, 1936, the only child of Leon William and Olive Pearl Opperman (née Gordon). During her early years, Janis and her parents moved frequently — living in many small towns in eastern Iowa and Wisconsin. Eventually settling in Arlington, Iowa, Janis graduated from Arlington High School in 1954. Soon thereafter, she went off to Chicago where she worked for American Airlines and met her life’s companion, James E. Carroll. They married on March 4, 1961 and lovingly raised four children. Once their youngest started school, Jan returned to the travel industry, this time as the manager of Best Travel in Vernon Hills, Illinois. Jan loved to travel — for work, for fun, with family and with friends — all over the world.
Jan had a great love and appreciation for antiques. Knowledgeable about the history and lineage of glassware, jewelry, and collectibles of all kinds, she enjoyed bargaining at flea markets, garage and estate sales, and almost never left empty-handed. She found joy in bringing new life to an old treasure and was even more excited when she could share these refurbished gifts with family and friends.
Schooled thoroughly in the art of home crafts, Jan pursued them to perfection. She was an excellent cook and delighted in preparing special treats and meals for family. Jan taught her kids and grandkids that there were no projects that were too big or beyond their reach — whether putting in a brick patio, reupholstering a couch, or sewing a dress — just do your research and get started.
Above all, Jan’s enduring legacy will be the love she shared with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. Jan is survived by her husband, James; her children, Jim (Leonor de la Torre) Carroll of Coloma, MI, Joe (Martha) Carroll of Barrington, IL, Mary Ellen (Bennett Cook) Carroll of Dubuque, and Shannon (Greg) Krause of Lake Villa, IL; her grandchildren, Wendy, Jennifer, Robert, Bridget, Ryan, Kelsey, Elijah, Evelyn, Jack, Brian and Sarah; and her great grandchildren, Isabel, Ana, Gabriel, Chloe, Mia, Benjamin, and Susana.
The family extends our deep gratitude to Becky Krapfl, Parish Nurse at Church of the Nativity and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the on-going ministry of Hospice of Dubuque.
Please visit www.hskfhcares.com to view a photo tribute to Janis.