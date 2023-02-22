WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Louis C. Besler, 87 of Worthington, Iowa passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at Accura HealthCare Nursing Home, Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 9 — 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Gabriel Mensah will officiate.
Louis was born on August 26, 1935, the son of Edwin and Armella (Recker) Besler. He married Janice Feltes on September 5, 1964 in Sand Springs, Iowa.
Louis will be remembered as a hard working, self-made man. He enjoyed spending his time on the farm. He and Janice enjoyed playing cards and visiting with family and friends. Louis cherished the memories with his grandchildren and was very proud of each of them.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janice, children: Susan (Brian) Aubrecht of Cedar Rapids, Carol (Lavern) Burkle of New Vienna, James (Kati) Besler of Monticello, grandchildren: Nick Steffen, Olivia, Deacon, and Meghan Besler, in-laws: Alice Besler of Worthington, and Bill (Marlene) Feltes of Manchester.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Laura Steffen in 2013, siblings: Jerome (Monica) Besler, Donald Besler, Lila Mae (Joe) Sperfslage, Norma Jean (John) Rave, Bob Besler, in-laws: Bernadette Feltes, Laura Mae Schaub, Donald Feltes, and Jean Greenwood.
The family would like to thank the staff of Accura HealthCare Nursing Home for their compassionate care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
