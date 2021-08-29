Sister Kathleen McGrath, BVM, (Johnine), 84, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, Iowa, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Private funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/. Sister Kathleen was a nutritionist at Mercy Medical Center and food service supervisor at Mount Carmel, both in Dubuque, Iowa. She also ministered as convent cook in Clinton, Iowa, and food service director at a family support center in Santa Rosa, Calif. She was born on July 10, 1937, in San Francisco to John and Mae (Culhane) McGrath. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1955, from Epiphany Parish, San Francisco. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1958, and final vows on July 16, 1963. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Eugene and William McGrath, and special cousin Jack Noonan. She is survived by a sister Sister Jarlath McGrath, OP, Fremont, Calif.; a sister-in-law Shirley McGrath, Norwich, Conn.; special cousin Frank (Lois) Noonan, San Rafael, Calif.; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 65 years. Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Homes, 2659 John F Kennedy Rd, Dubuque, Iowa 52002 is in charge of arrangements.