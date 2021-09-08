Bobbi Alpers, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, The Bistro at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Donald S. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
MaDonna J. Frommelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
William H. Gassman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Michael D. Hollenbeck, Cuba City, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City.
Joyce M. Jasper, Scottsdale, Ariz. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.
Steven J. Kenyon, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Sandra Linden, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Mud Lake Pavilion, Dubuque.
Clifford G. Meier, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, Bellevue. Memorial service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Cletus L. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the church.
Lorraine K. Muenster, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Robert L. Steffens, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa.
Jolene M. Hoppman-Stienstra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Oct. 9, Kevin Stienstra’s shop, 1210 S. Percival St., Hazel Green.
Vera Wood, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, Wis. Memorial Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.