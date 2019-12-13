PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Georgenia B. Lawrence, 86, of Platteville, Wis., formerly of Dickeyville, Wis., died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Southwest Health, Platteville.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City, Wis., is assisting the family.
Georgenia was born on March 24, 1933, in Lapeer County, Michigan, the daughter of Lyle and Beulah (Dennis) Stroup. She worked at General Motors Automobile Factory in Flint, Michigan. Georgenia also did homecare and volunteered at the Aging & Disability Resource Center. She enjoyed driving people to their appointments. Over the years, Georgenia also enjoyed traveling, seeing the countryside and listening to country and gospel music. She loved her cat, Muffin, who was her close friend for many years.
She is survived by six children, Christina (Bob) Amy, of Davidson, Mich., Dianna Ware, of Davidson, Arthur Lawrence, of Lexington, Mich., Gale Dixon, of Oregon, Darlene (Ron) Crawford, of Dickeyville, Wis., and Carol Farnum, of St. John’s, Mich.; a sister-in-law, Joan Stroup; 10 grandchildren, Tracy and Shannon LeTourneau, Amie Amy, Courtney (Ash) Ligrow, Trinadad Flores, Randy and Zachary Crawford, Amanda (Patrick) Benish, Steve (Kelsey) Reynolds and Alyssa McInerney; 10 great-grandchildren, Danielle and Jasmine LeTourneau, James, Nick and Trevor Amy, Ellie Ligrow, Aden Flores, Rainer Benish, and Ryan and Harper Reynolds; and one great-great-grandchild, Sophia LeTourneau.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Ann Lawrence; and two siblings, Russell Stroup and Wilma Clark.
