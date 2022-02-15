Eugene James Konrardy, 82, of Dubuque, died Friday, February 11, 2022, at the UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am — 10:30 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene will be 10:30 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Eugene was born December 15, 1939, in Dubuque, the son of Raymond and Leona (McDermott) Konrardy. On July 6, 1963, he married Catherine “Cathy” Ann Schmitz in Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wisconsin.
Eugene earned his GED while serving his nation in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. When he returned from the service he worked at Caradco and then was hired at John Deere, Dubuque and retired as a supervisor in 1992. After his retirement he began to buy, sell and refinish antiques. He loved restoring old furniture. He also spent a lot of time on the golf course at Birchwood.
He liked to travel and camp with his family, he traveled to Europe several times with his wife, Cathy. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He spent many hours in his shop with his scroll saw, making many beautiful pieces for family and friends. He was a member of the KC’s, The Moose and Dubuque Business Men’s Association.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine “Cathy” Ann Konrardy of Dubuque; daughter, Cynthia Ann (Douglas) Mellon of Dubuque; son, Eric Eugene (Tracy) Konrardy of Bernard; five grandchildren, Miranda Mellon, Dylan Mellon, Blake Konrardy, Alex Konrardy and Emma Konrardy; two great-grandchildren, Sophia Mellon and Hadlei Rannels; his siblings, Gerald (Betty) Konrardy, Marie Knape, Lloyd (LeeAnn) Konrardy, Norma Jean Schuster, Roger (Ruth) Konrardy and Phillip (Kay) Konrardy; sister-in-law, MaryLou Konrardy; brother-in-law Roger Manders and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marvin (Elaine) Konrardy, Kenneth Konrardy, Richard Konrardy, Neil Konrardy, Linda Manders and Sheila Konrardy; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Knape and Merlin Schuster.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the family or Holy Spirit Parish.
The family wishes to extend their great appreciation to the entire nursing and medical staff at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for their exceptional care of Eugene.
