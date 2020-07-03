ISLAND LAKE, Ill. — Angela (Angie) Jean Kramer, 54, of Island Lake, Ill., passed away on Monday, June 30, 2020, due to complications of pneumonia and sepsis.
Angie was born on November 2, 1965, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of the late Gerald Swift and Norma (Peggy) Swift. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1984 and left the area shortly after that to become a nanny in Evanston, Ill. In her early years, she marched in the Colts Drum & Bugle Corps as a soprano player. While in the Chicago area, she met the love of her life, Steven Kramer, and they were united in marriage on April 29, 1989. Together they raised two children. Angie was a wonderful and loving mother to Christopher and Jessica. Throughout the years, she was a proud caretaker for individuals in various home settings and local care facilities and traveled the country with Steven. She was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and cheered for the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed the company of her beloved dogs over the years.
Angie leaves behind two children, Christopher Kramer (Renee Majka) and Jessica Kramer (Adam Grisz); her mother, Norma (Peggy) Swift, of Dubuque; siblings, John (Janine) Swift, of Davenport, Iowa, Thomas (Carol Copeland) Swift, of Dubuque, Patrick (Sandra) Swift, of Leavenworth, Kan., Charles (Debra) Swift, of Dubuque, Mary (Jay) Powers, of Menominee, Ill., Sara (Dennis) Morrison, of Farley, Iowa, and David (Pam Jentz) Swift, of Dubuque; brothers-in-law, David (Elizabeth) Kramer and Danny Kramer; and mother-in-law, Carol Kramer. She was a cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Kramer; her father, Gerald Swift; a brother, Michael (Kim) Swift; and father-in-law, Robert Kramer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Morizzo Funeral Home, Hoffman Estates, Ill. To honor Angie’s life, a “celebration of life” will take place at a later date. Expression of condolences can be sent to Morizzo Funeral Home, 2550 Hassel Road, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, 60169 c/o the Kramer Family.