Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
James A. Baker, Asbury, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West, Iowa.
James L. Barry, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the chapel.
Charles Bries, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg, Iowa. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. today at the church.
Harlan E. Brunner, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m. today, Mt. Carroll Church of God.
Severna Cowell, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, First Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sara P. Enyart, Postville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa.
Sister Dorothy Feehan, BVM, Dubuque — Sharing of Memories via zoom: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today. Virtual visitation: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.
George W. Flanagan, Leisure Lake, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
LeAllen Hafer, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Robert W. Meyer, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. today, Rossville Cemetery, Rossville, Iowa.
Lloyd Schulte, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Mary Lou Thomas, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Dale J. Trumm, Madison, Wis., formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.