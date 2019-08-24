Joyce Backes, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, Ss. Peter Lutheran Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Sunday at the church.

Pasquale Danna Jr., Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m.

today, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road.

Wayne T. Dyrke, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the funeral chapel.

Constance J. Fritz, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m.

today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory,

1234 S. Madison St., Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.

Shirley Hahn, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, until time of services at the chapel.

Linda J. Knight, McGregor, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.

Paul J. Luciani, Rewey, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.

Donald L. Manderfield, Rickardsville, Iowa — Services: 1:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the

funeral home.

Lloyd C. Manternach, Worthington, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the church.

Eileen C. Melancon, Hanover, Ill. — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the

funeral home.

Dwight J. Miller, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 9:15 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.

Monsignor Wayne A. Ressler, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the church.

Maxine A. Roussel, Georgetown, Texas — Services: Noon today, Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Nyle E. Sauer, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. to noon today, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Manchester.

William J. Schiesl, Dubuque — Memorial services: 4 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: Noon Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.

Albertus G. Weidenbacher, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, 2843 Kennedy Road.

Richard L. Westhoff, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today at the church.

Louis J. Wiegel, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m.

today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today at the church.

Virginia M. Williams, Iowa City, formerly of Dubuque — Memorial services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.