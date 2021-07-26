William E. Blakeman III, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Edward J. Breitbach, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, Derby Grange Golf Pavilion.
Joan M. Cawley, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Graveside services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula, Iowa.
Thomas N. Gust Sr., Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church.
Eldon J. Hanfelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Alice R. Kelly, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Elaine M. Mozena, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the funeral home.
JoAnn Mulert, Austin, Texas — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Eagle Point Park Open-Air Pavilion.
Daniel J. Nugent, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Karen S. Pins, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Elaine M. Schroeder O’Neill, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Donna J. Smith, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, Eagle’s View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.
Judith A. Stumpf, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, Sacred Heart Church.