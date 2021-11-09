BELLEVUE, Iowa — Raymond R. Lawson, 101, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue. Graveside Services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Shaul Cemetery in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Ray was born May 15, 1920, the son of Roy "Clell" and Cecile (Hatfield) Lawson. He graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1938 and later enlisted in the US Army Air Corps during WW II. He served as a radar operator in the 571st Signal Aircraft Warning Battalion and was stationed from Myrtle Beach, S.C. to Attu in the Aleutian Islands. While on leave, he married Kathleen "Lucille" Breon on June 16, 1944 in Kirksville, Missouri. She passed on November 17, 2012. Ray was a federal meat inspector employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was stationed at Oscar Mayer in Davenport. He retired in 1979. He and Lucille then moved to Phoenix where both continued to work, and later, to enjoy retirement. For several years, they returned to Ottumwa in the summer and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. They eventually moved to Bellevue to be closer to family. After Lucille's passing, Ray took up painting through program funded by the local arts council, and he completed a number of paintings for friends and family.
Survivors include his son, Mark (Darla) Lawson of Bellevue; grandchildren, Megan (Sam) Ferrise, Jeff (Sarah) Lawson, Emily (Chase) Medinger, and Halie Russell; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Harper, Eivin, Lillian, Lucille, and Callan. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucille; and two brothers, Arnold and Ralph Lawson.