DAVIS, Calif. — Robert (Bob) Charles Wertzberger, 59, of Davis, CA, formerly of Hayward, CA, and Dubuque, IA, died Saturday December 18, 2021, in Petaluma, CA, surrounded by his nine siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Born April 25, 1962, in Dubuque, IA, Bob attended Nativity and Saint Columbkille schools. In 1975, Bob’s family moved to Hayward, CA, where he graduated from Hayward High School. Bob attended UC Davis, earning a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. A resident of Davis for 40 years, Bob had his own landscaping and gardening business. His many clients appreciated how he transformed countless outdoor spaces into sanctuaries. Bob was an impressive athlete who enjoyed many sports. He was a legendary figure at UC Davis Ultimate and with his beloved Davis Dogs. In 2017, Bob reunited with former teammates and as a member of “The Relics” won the USA Ultimate National Championship in Aurora, Colorado in the 50-plus division. An avid golfer, he cherished teeing off early with his regular Saturday foursome at Wildhorse Golf Club. A well-known figure in the Davis musicians’ community, Bob was a gifted guitar player, songwriter, and singer. He played in several bands including Fun Attic, Anywhere But Iowa, Polyester Jones, ChickeeBob, and B&K Roadshow as well as performing solo as “Bobnoxious.” A prodigious composer of original music and lyrics, his songs were clever, wry, and expressive of his real-life experiences and observations. He enjoyed organizing “Bobbapalooza” concerts where he performed music and provided free beer for his many fans. Bob was loved dearly by friends and family and will always be remembered for his kindness, humor, creativity, generosity, and for living life on his own terms.
Surviving are nine sisters and brothers, Susan (Chuck) Stinson of Clayton, CA; Jane (Fred) Rutledge of Orinda, CA; William (Robin) Wertzberger of Cloverdale, CA; Paul (Cheryl) Wertzberger of Mt. Shasta, CA; Ruth (Rich’s widow) Carlson, of San Francisco, CA; Deborah (Doug) Wendt of Pacheco, CA; David (Jana) Wertzberger of Petaluma, CA; Catherine (Bob) Scougale of Vancouver, WA; and Caroline (Andy) Robinson of Solana Beach, CA.
He was preceded in death by his mother Rosalie Wertzberger; and his father, Arthur Wertzberger. A memorial in Davis, CA, will be planned at a future date. Please consider a donation to KDRT or KDVS radio stations in Bob’s memory.
”Don’t place yourself above others
It might be you next time
Just extend an open hand
Let someone know they’re alive”
By Bob Wertzberger