KENDALVILLE, Ind. — Cory Nicholas Moore, age 39, died at home March 2, 2021.
Cory was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on June 14, 1981, to Robert Charles Moore and Jeanne Marie (Roerig) Moore. He married Janel Marie Pergrem on June 16, 2018, at Bixler Lake in Kendallville.
Cory was a whiz at anything mechanical. He spent his days finding creative ways to build go-carts or fix motorcycles and old vehicles. When not tinkering, Cory loved fishing and other outdoor activities. He was a devoted father to Maddy and Nate. Cory took pride in teaching Nate to use tools, and was pleased when he learned to use a welder last year. He was very proud of the young lady Maddy has become, taking her first job, and was looking forward to helping her learn to drive this year. Cory will greatly missed by all that loved him.
Surviving are his wife, Janel Moore; daughter, Maddison Moore; son, Nate Moore; and service dog, Sabra; as well as parents, Robert and Jeanne Moore; in-laws, Shelby and Bill Woodcock, all of Kendallville, IN; Sisters, Jessica and Tom Helbing, of East Dubuque, IL, Joann Moore and husband, Grant Brown, of Iowa City, IA, Natalie Morrigan, of St. Paul, MN; Nieces, Hailey Runde, of Dubuque, IA, Kendra Helbing and nephew, Cooper Helbing, of East Dubuque, IL; Grandmother, Shirley Stecklein, of Platteville, WI; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cory was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Ostrander; grandparents Norma and Dale March, of Dubuque; and grandfather, Earl Moore, of Sherrill, IA.
There will be a gathering of family and friends in Dubuque, IA, later this summer.