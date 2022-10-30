Robert E. “Bob” Siegert, 96, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 2nd at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Dellaert officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1st, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Bob was born on June 25, 1926, in Dubuque, son of Leo and Lorraine (Stillmunkes) Siegert. He married Virginia (Ginny) Engler on April 14, 1951, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. Together, Bob and Ginny worked the family farm until their retirement in 1989. Bob loved to work the land, cared for his livestock, and took pride in having his crops in early. Bob was a jack-of-all trades when it came to fixing things, was an excellent card player, and loved Chicago Cubs baseball.
During his earlier years, Bob was an avid bowler and was a member of numerous bowling leagues, enjoyed playing golf, and enjoyed a good card party. After his retirement from farming, Bob taught himself woodworking and made numerous pieces of beautiful furniture for family members. He enjoyed reading suspense novels and working Sudoku puzzles. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and grand-pups. Bob always did his best, always treated others with respect, understood that kindness goes a long way, and always wanted everyone to just get along.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert (Michelle), of Victoria, MN, his daughters, Patricia Neyens (Carroll Lotz) of Tempe, AZ, Julie Siegert (Julian Ashton) of Palo Alto, CA, and Mary Beth (Bess) Hinz of Dubuque; granddaughters, Janice Wright (Ken) of Tempe, AZ, and Samantha Siegert, Vancouver, WA; grandsons, Andy and Dan Usher of Cedar Rapids; great grandchildren Lauren, Matthew, and Nathan Replogle of Cary, NC; his new grand-pup, Leo; sister Marlene Brimeyer of Dubuque; sisters-in-law Sharon Newton, Betti Engler and Betty Tigges; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, of 62 yrs; his son David Michael Siegert; grandson Nicholas Usher; his beloved grand-pup and companion, Charlie; his parents; his brothers and sister-in-law, Arnold & June Siegert and Al Siegert; his sisters and brothers-in-law LaVina & Bob Kleis, Sally & George Reavell, Loretta & Eldon Bahl; his brothers-in-law, LaVerne Brimeyer; his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Joan & William Nebel, Eugene Engler, and Bernard Newton; and his in-laws Earl & Stella Engler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Hospice of Dubuque or the Mercy Medical Center.
The family would like to thank Dr Ryan Stille and Dr Ridgley, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Hillary, Jennie, Hayle, Barb, and Meghan, and the staff at Mercy Medical Center for all of the care they provided to Bob.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
